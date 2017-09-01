CSOs Petition Parley to End Article 31

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations – CSOs has petitioned Parliament to revoke the invocation of article 31 and the enforcement of a threatened state of emergency.
The CSOs feel article 31 is being used to infringe on people’s rights.
Zambia Council for Social Development Executive Director, Lewis Mwape spoke on behalf of the consortium.
