Drug Infested Chibolya Raided, 134 People Arrested

The Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC has confirmed that One-hundred and thirty-four people have been arrested in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound for various offences.
The offenses range from drug trafficking and immigration related among other crimes.
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the operation is ongoing until law and order is restored in Chibolya Compound.
