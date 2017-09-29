Drug Infested Chibolya Raided, 134 People Arrested

The Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC has raided the infamous Lusaka’s Chibolya compound where several suspects have been arrested for various offences.
The operation dumbed Ziko reloaded started this morning at about 03:00 hours.
DEC Spokesperson Theresa Katongo says the raid follows concerns of growing criminality in the area.
Our staffer Innocent Phiri was on site and he brought us this report.

