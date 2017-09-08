Ex- Council Workers Yearn For Elusive LASF Benefits

Former Council beneficiaries of the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund – LASF have gone six years without receiving their benefits.
This is despite government’s announcement that One-Hundred and Fifty-Million Kwacha were released to LASF to clear outstanding benefits of over four thousand beneficiaries.
Former Ndola City Council retirees’ spokesperson Chola Mukoso says the situation has raised desperation among the beneficiaries.
Former Council beneficiaries of the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund – LASF have gone six years without receiving their benefits.