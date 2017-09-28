Exactly One Year in the Cold for Displaced Senior Zombe Citizen

Displaced senior Zombe citizen Loyce Mumba has today September 28, 2017 clocked exactly one year in the cold.

Ms Mumba aged 84 was displaced by government among other hundred residents in Lusaka west on claims that they illegally settled on the land belonging to the Office of the President.

Speaking to MUVI TV NEWS the Ms Mumba complains that her one year experience in the cold has not been easy due to the many difficulties she is facing at an old age.

She has, however, wondered why government has continued neglect her.