Family Attributes Sithembile’s Maternal Death to Negligence

The family of 29 year old Sithebile Zulu who died after under-going a cesarean in section at Levy Mwanawasa teaching Hospital cite negligence as the cause of death.

Mrs. Zulu a Zambia Daily Mail Journalist died on Sunday 10th September 2017 a day after undergoing a cesarean in section.

Sister of the deceased Jennipher Siwawa says her sister was left unattended to after the operation up until her death on Sunday around 9:30 hours.

She has called on Ministry of Health to investigate her sister’s death, which could have been avoided.