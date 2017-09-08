FDD Questions Government’s US 200 Million World Bank Debt

Forum for Democracy and Development – FDD has questioned government on the latest contracted debt amounting to 200 million United States dollars from World Bank.
FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says government should seek parliamentary approval to contract debt.
Cabinet on Wednesday approved the acquisition of 200 million dollars for feeder road works in all parts of the country.
Forum for Democracy and Development – FDD has questioned government on the latest contracted debt amounting to 200 million United States dollars from World Bank.