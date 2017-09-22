Govt Calls for End to Money Laundering

Secretary to the cabinet Roland Msiska says there is need to completely address money laundering and terrorist financing.
He says proliferation of criminal activities in finance is capable of hurting investments opportunities that can contribute to economic growth.
Mr. Msiska says money laundering and terrorist financing is capable of destabilizing the financial sector, and ultimately the economy.
He was speaking during the launch of the money laundering and terrorist financial national risk assessment report by the financial intelligence center.
