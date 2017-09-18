Govt’s Failure to Disburse CDF Angers Katuba MP

Katuba Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele has bemoaned government’s failure to disburse the Constituency Development Funds-CDF.

Ms Mwashingwele says the situation has made it difficult for her to develop her constituency.

Speaking during the MUVI TV Sunrise News and Current Affairs morning programe Ms. Mwashingwele disclosed that government has neglected the people in her area by denying them resources.

She Katuba Constituency was last given CDF in 2013 before she even became an MP.