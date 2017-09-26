Indiscriminate Issuance of Mining Licenses Worries Ikeleng’i Stakeholders

The increasing number of prospecting mining licenses being issued to foreigners in Ikeleng’i district has unsettled stakeholders.

Ikelenge district commissioner Victor Kayekese fears that once such acts are left unchecked the district which houses the source of the Zambezi River may have nothing to show for it.

Mr. Kayekese says most foreign nationals have been spotted getting into the area without engaging traditional leaders or even provincial administration on their mission.

The Zambezi River water source site is located at Kaleni hills and surrounded by a preserved 38.6 hectares of national forests.