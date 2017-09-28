Kamanga’s Abuse of Authority Case Withdrawn

Complainants in the alleged abuse of authority case involving Football Association of Zambia-FAZ President Andrew Kamanga have withdrawn the case on technical grounds.

Ndola Magistrate John Mbuzi has allowed the case to be withdrawn following a request by Kelvin Chipili and Damiano Mutale’s lawyer Iven Mulenga.

Mr Mulenga submitted that the complainants were waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP to privately prosecute the matter.

He informed the court that it will be best to withdraw the matter as there are some technicalities that have been noted.

Magistrate Mbuzi granted the application and discharged the accused after Kamanga’s lawyer David Chakoleka agreed to the application.