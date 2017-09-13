Lusaka’s Mutandabantu Market Management Accused Of Swindling Traders

The leadership at Lusaka’s Mutandabantu market has been accused of swindling traders in the relocation exercise.

A trader, William Sikazwe says the market leadership was asking marketers to pay ONE Hundred Kwacha to facilitate their relocation.

He further claims that the market leadership is working hand in hand to collect money from traders and those who refuse are subjected to victimization.

Traders at the market are being relocated to pave way for road expansion by the road development agency.