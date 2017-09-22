Medical Stores Workers In Court Over Drugs

Three medical stores limited workers and two Congolese nationals are among seven people appearing in court for theft of drugs worth over 6 million kwacha.

The three workers are jointly charged with two Congolese nationals and other Zambians for theft by servant and breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony.

Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani has set October 2nd, 2017 for plea as three accused persons who are on police bond were not before court.

The accused medical stores limited workers are Paul Bwalya a warehouse assistant and his receiving assistant Kalaluka Munyandekwa and a Driver, Ananias Simumba

Meanwhile, Magistrate Malumani has granted the four accused persons bail saying they are innocent until proven guilty despite the allegations of theft of drugs.

The state objected to the application stating that the two Congolese nationals were of no fixed abode which objection the court rejected.