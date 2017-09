The 21 year old woman accused of the murder of Zambian musician Francis Zimba popularly known as Frankiss has been jailed five years.

The wheels of justice have closed the case after Meya Namfukwe pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter before Lusaka High Court Judge, Susan Wanjelani.

Facts are that Namfukwe caused the death of the musician on November 8th 2016.