Non-Victims Of Burnt Kapalala Market Allegedly Benefit From Stalls

Traders at the burnt Ndola’s Kapalala market have protested against the Market Committee’s plans to give stands to non- victims of last week’s inferno.

The traders have accused the committee of grabbing the larger part of the market before plans for the construction of a modern facility can be finalised.

They have since expressed fears of being displaced and now want the construction plans to be halted.

But Market Secretary Jerry Sombe says the traders’ protest is uncalled for, accusing them of being sponsored to cause confusion.