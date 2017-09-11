NRDC Students on Class Boycott

Students at Natural Resources Development College-NRDC in Lusaka have boycotted classes to show displeasure over some alleged irregularities.

The Students are protesting against a newly introduced policy at the Public Institution requiring second year students to clear all subjects during examinations for them to be admitted to the next level.

Natural Resources Development College Students Union-NARDESU President Victor Masumba says the students are also demanding among other things to see a copy of theMemorandum of Understanding signed between NRDC and AVIC International regarding planned relocation of the College to Mumbwa.

A MUVI TV News Crew found scores of students gathered outside the classrooms Monday morning with some police officers keeping vigil of the situation.