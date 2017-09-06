Patson Daka’s Goal Keeps Zambia World Cup Dream Alive

The Zambia National Soccer team has revived the dreams for the Russia 2018 World Cup following a 1-0 win over Algeria.

The game played in Algeria on Tuesday night saw PatsonDakascore an all-important goal in the 66th minute after being set up by Augustine Mulenga to put the ball behind MbolhiRais.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s charges bravely fought hard to salvage a win which took Zambia to seven points, three behind leaders Nigeria.

The October 7, 2017 clash between the two sides now stands as a decider.

The loss meant that Algeria joins Cameroun out of the race for 2018.