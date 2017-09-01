PF Youths Threaten To Sort Out Kambwili

PF youths in Ndola have threatened to physically deal with Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili if he continues to attack President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

PF Ndola youth Geoffrey Chulu says Mr. Kambwili is trading on dangerous groundsand should desist from making unwarranted statements against president Lungu.

The youths’ threat comes a day after president Lungu took a swipe against some former PF government officials questioning his leadership.