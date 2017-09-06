Police In Sesheke Investigating Killing Of Suspected Poacher

Police in Sesheke District have instituted investigations intothe killing of a man by officers from the Department of National Parks and Wild Life Authority.

NamitalaMundoye of Imusho area in Seshekewas shotdead on allegations of being in possession of an AK 47 rifle.

Western Province Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Nkakasays that the deceased was shot despite being unarmed following reports that he was poaching.

Mr. Nkakahas since pledged to ensure that the law takes its course.