Police Investigating Suspicious Chinese Teacher

Police in Lusaka are investigating a case in which a Chinese national was allegedly recruiting children and teaching them Chinese language.

The children aged between 6 and 15 years old were allegedly having lessons in the bush.

And a parent to one of the children is disappointed and questions the Chinese national’s motive.

Joseph Mwewa has appealed to police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The Chinese national was arrested on Thursday 21stSeptember, 2017 in the bush near Chalala Township.