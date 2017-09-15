Political Party Bill Objective Unclear – FODEP

The Foundation for Democratic Process – FODEP says the Political Party bill’s overall goal is unclear.

FODEP wonders whether the goal is regulation or capacity building.

According to a statement issued to Muvi TV news, FODEP has since submitted to the Minister of Justice that the goal should embrace campaign financing for genuine democratic political participation.

The statement has been issued by FODEP Executive Director Chimfwembe Mweenge.

Meanwhile Patriots for Economic Progress – PEP has submitted that the Political Parties Act will have far reaching implications on the country’s democracy.