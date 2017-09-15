President Lungu Opens National Assembly

President Edgar Lungu has opened the second session of the 12th national assembly, with a call on Zambians to reflect on the state of the country’s unity.

He says while there may be disagreements and quarrels, Zambians should remain one, noting that factors that unite the nation are greater than those that divide.

President Lungu’s ADDRESS was themed “MOVING TOWARDS A PROSPEROUS SMART ZAMBIA IN PEACE AND TRANQUILLITY WITHOUT LEAVING ANYONE BEHIND.”