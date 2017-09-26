Riot As Ndola Boy Is Killed During Police Traffic Chase

Residents in Ndola have rioted after a boy between the age of 10 and 15 was killed by a car which was being trailed by police for a traffic offence.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning after traffic police officers went after the car washer who was driving the vehicle at excessive speed along Makoli road in Ndola.

The driver only identified as Mike failed to negotiate a curve and hit the boy who died on the spot after sustaining fractured legs and a ripped stomach.

The incident angered residents who stoned police officers in an attempt to fight back the sudden death.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says police were after the driver because the vehicle was reported stolen.