RTSA Embarks On Road Traffic Accidents Reduction System

The Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA has embarked on a system that will ensure that road traffic accidents are reduced.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says the agency has partnered with other stakeholders to develop and implement the road safety management system that will foster increased enforcement.

He adds that this system will bring to the fore the establishment of surveillance system across the major high ways.

Mr Mubanga further says the system will come with an additional 30 inspection.