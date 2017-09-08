Sex Party Attendees Face Mandatory HIV Testing

Government has insisted that all the juveniles linked to the recent sex party scandal in Lusaka will be subjected to mandatory sexually transmitted diseases test including HIV.

Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima says the juveniles, reported to have been consuming alcohol and having group sex among other illicit activities also need thorough counselling.

She says her Ministry is disappointed that teenagers could engage in such events.

She was speaking when she visited the scene where she disclosed the house belongs to Jesuit Development Fund Trust.