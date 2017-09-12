Solwezi Gullies Still Unattended To

With barely two months to go before the on-set of the rain season, unmanned deep gullies in solwezi remain unattended to, thereby posing a death trap.
A situation has raised concerns from residents whose houses are situated near the gullies.
Residents are concerned that the situation has remained the same despite several complaints to the authorities.
