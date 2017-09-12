Solwezi’s Kimakolwe School Remain In Deplorable State

Solwezi’s Kimakolwe School has remained in a deplorable state.

The school with a population of three thousand five hundred pupils have been subjected to share two hundred desks, two functional latrines and one borehole which breaks down from time to time.

The school built as a primary level was recently upgraded to accommodate secondary section without additional classes or sanitary facilities to Carter for additional numbers hence posing as a time bomb.

Kimakolwe school manager Wapa Chinyembe presented the challenges to Solwezi central Member of Parliament Stafford Mulusa when he visited the area on a situation analysis mission.