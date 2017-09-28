Threatened State Of Public Emergency Has Affected Investment-Yali

Young African Leaders Initiative-YALI says the declaration of the threatened State of Public Emergency has dented Zambia’s image to the international.

YALI Executive Director Andrew Ntewewe says the invocation of Article 31 has affected investment flow as it has portrayed that there is security instability in the country.

On July 5, 2017 President Edgar Lungu declared a state of threatened public emergency which was expected to run for 90 days.