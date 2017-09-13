Times of Zambia Boss Lying – Journalists’ Union

Zambia Union of Journalists-ZUJ-has accused Times of Zambia Managing Director Beston Ng’onga of not being truthful about payment of salaries at the state owned media house.

ZUJ Vice president Alex Njobvu claims some workers have since left for greener pastures while none of the managers has left the company.

He says Mr.Ng’onga should not justify his failures by claiming that management inherited the financial crisis.