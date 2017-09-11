Times Of Zambia Employees In Six Months Unpaid Salaries

Employees at Times of Zambia have gone six months with pay as the government owned Newspaper Company continues struggling to pay salaries.
The company has been struggling to clear outstanding arrears for about six years now.
Zambia Union of Journalists-ZUJ President Shamaoma Musonda says the Union intends to hold a meeting with management this week, in one of its numerous attempts to resolve the salary problems.
