Times of Zambia Management Assures Workers over Salary Arrears

Times of Zambia Management has assured unionized workers that the company is doing everything possible to clear six month salary arrears.
Managing Director Bestone Ng’ongahas clarified that the company inherited the salary areas about ten years ago.
He further say the situation is under control as all unionized workers have already been paid their monthly salaries.
Unionized workers at the newspaper company have been protesting demanding payment of six month salary arrears.
