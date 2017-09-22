Traditional Leader against 60 Kwacha Maize Price

A Traditional leader in Shibuyunji district has charged that the 60 Kwacha maize price for a 50 Kg bag will hamper crop diversification.
Headman Davison Lyomba says the price has long term effects on many farmers who only depend on maize for their livelihood.
He has since called on government to relook at the maize floor price.
Headman Lyomba was speaking when Mwembeshi Member of Parliament, Machila Jamba paid a courtesy call on him.
And Mr. Jamba echoed the traditional leader’s call for the maize price to be adjusted upwards.
And for sure government should relook into this matter as aluded by the area member of parliament there is no way one spends money on buying fertilizer and seeds etc only to work up to learn about this joke that a 50kg of maize is going at 60 kwacha.