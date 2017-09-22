Traditional Leader against 60 Kwacha Maize Price

A Traditional leader in Shibuyunji district has charged that the 60 Kwacha maize price for a 50 Kg bag will hamper crop diversification.

Headman Davison Lyomba says the price has long term effects on many farmers who only depend on maize for their livelihood.

He has since called on government to relook at the maize floor price.

Headman Lyomba was speaking when Mwembeshi Member of Parliament, Machila Jamba paid a courtesy call on him.

And Mr. Jamba echoed the traditional leader’s call for the maize price to be adjusted upwards.