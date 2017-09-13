Two Lusaka Women Jailed For Manslaughter

The Lusaka High Court has sentenced two women of Lusaka’s Ng’ombe Compound to two years imprisonment for manslaughter.

Mafunase Banda and Chaiwe Banda have been sent to jail upon admitting having caused the death of Mafunase’s daughter, Lydia Banda on December 2, 2016.

In their mitigation the duo asked the court to impose a lesser punishment on them on grounds that they are remorseful for beating the juvenile to death.

In her judgement, High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani stated that jailing the duo is a lesson that violence does not pay.