Wada Sets Tone for Nigeria Showdown

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has set the tone for the October 7,2017 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria by urging his players to keep cool heads in the aftermath of back to back victories over Algeria in the last round of matches.

Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com that he is psyching his players that the match against the Super Eagles will be highly psychological hence the need to be mentally ready.

The coach who led an all local team of players at Nkoloma Stadium through an arduous session said Zambia has now drifted in a zone where local players were an integral part of the Chipolopolo.

The former Chipolopolo star has also appealed to the fans to rally behind the team ahead of the clash in Nigeria.

Twenty one players reported for duty with four Zesco United players exempted as they play Kitwe United on Wednesday in the Top Eight quarter final fixture in Kitwe.

Foreign based players are expected to join camp on Sunday signaling the final phase of the preparations.

Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points while Zambia trails them on seven points with Cameroun lying third on three points while Algeria are stuck on one point.