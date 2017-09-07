Witness Testifies In Chilanga MP’s Alleged Murder Case

A witness has narrated how he heard someone ordering Namakabwa Kwenda a security guard to open the gate to Keith Mukata’s law firm.

Testifying in a case in which Mr Mukata and his lover Charmaine Musonda are accused of killing Kwenda, Collins Kabanda a security guard at Altitude Advertising Company told High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani that he later heard gunshots coming from the direction of Mukata’s Law Firm.