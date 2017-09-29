Zambia to Spend K71.6 Billion in 2018 from K64.5 In 2017

Zambia will spend 71.6 billion kwacha in 2018, an increase by 7 billion kwacha from the 2017 national budget.

Minister of finance Felix Mutati has announced that the 2018 budget represents 25.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product – GDP

And Mr. Mutati says negotiations on a possible bail out with the help of international monetary fund are ongoing.

Announcing the budget, Mr. Mutati has indicated that talks between the Zambian government and the international monetary fund are to resume next month, October, 2017.