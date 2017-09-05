ZAWA Officers Allegedly Shoot Dead Imusho Man

A man of Imusho, Western Province has been shot dead by officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

The incident has sparked a dispute between the department and the villagers.

According to Police and sources from the National Parks and Wildlife officers, Casious Mundoye a villager of Mbao village in Musho was shot because he was allegedly engaged in a gun battle, a situation eye witnesses have, however, refuted.

The villagers now want justice to prevail and have demanded the removal of the officers involved.