ZRA Electronic-Payment Results In Improved Tax Compliance

The Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA says it has recorded improved tax compliance since the Electronic-Payment was rolled out among taxpayers.
ZRA Domestic Taxes Acting Assistant Director Bobby Malawo says the E-Payment has made compliance easier and reduced cases of tax evasion.
Mr Malawo says ZRA has since embarked on workshops with small and medium taxpayers in order to get them on board.
