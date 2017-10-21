21-Year-Old Solwezi Man Arrested For Alleged Defilement

Police in Solwezi have arrested a twenty one-year-old man of Kyawama compound for allegedly defiling a thirteen year old girl of Zambia compound.

North-western Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka has confirmed the incident.

He as identified the suspect as Vincent Kifwanakeni.

In another incident, Mr. Daka says a 17- year-old boy of Chavuma District has committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree with a neck tie after his mother advised him not to stay out of home late.

He says the body was found near a bush in Chingi area at Katumbula village.