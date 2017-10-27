50 Underage Bar Patrons Nabbed

Fifty under aged children in Mazabuka District were on October 24, 2017 arrested for indulging themselves in alcohol and drugs.

Mazabuka District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa says the children in question are aged between 12 and 14 years while others were much younger.

She says the owners of the clubs have been charged with an offence of allowing under age children in their premises and selling beer to them.

Mrs. Chirwa has ordered the Mazabuka Municipal Council to suspend the liquor licenses for the clubs in question for a month for abrogating the law.