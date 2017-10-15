70 Ethiopians Arrested For Suspected Human Smuggling

The immigration department has arrested 70 Ethiopians in a suspected human smuggling case.
Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the 70 people were arrested during an operation that was carried out in Lusaka’s Chazanga compound in the early hours of Sunday, October 15, 2017.
He says this brings the number of people arrested in suspected human smuggling cases to one 130 in a period of one month.
The immigration department has arrested 70 Ethiopians in a suspected human smuggling case.