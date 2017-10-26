Another Bizarre Story Emerges From Western Province

Another bizarre story has come out of western Province.

This time it is not Mufalali Mufalali walking back from the dead but a 21-year old man of Mongu dreaming receiving a Four Thousand Kwacha and waking up to find the actual amount in his pocket, the money which later turned into a coffin.

Manyando Manyando (not his real name) says in the dream he had in May this year, he was allegedly given strict instructions to neither use the money before January 2, 2018, nor tell anyone about it.

He explains that he has kept the money in silence ever since the time he received it but his situation changed on Wednesday October 25, 2017 when the children of his employer opened the bag where he kept the money and found a coffin.

Manyando was working as a house servant in Helen Compound of Mongu

Full details are in the following report.

