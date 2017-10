A thirty-two-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Misisi Compound has stabbed her husband to death during a fight.

The incident occurred early hours of Sunday October 15, 2017.

Grace Chanda is alleged to have stabbed her 45 year old husband George Chavula twice on his back with a kitchen knife.

Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirms the victim died a few minutes later.

Mr Mwale says the wife who lost two teeth in the domestic fight has been arrested.