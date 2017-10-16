Another Nolle Entered IN HH, GBM Unlawful Assembly Case

The state has entered a Nolle Prosequi in a case in which UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba were jointly charged with unlawful assembly and separately charged with seditious practices.

One of the lead state prosecutors informed the Luanshya Magistrate court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had issued instructions to discontinue the case through a nolle prosequi.

Ndola principal resident magistrate John Mbuzi, who was overseeing the matter, later informed the accused that all the three charges were dropped and that they were free men.

And Mr. Hichilema says there is need to relook at the criminal justice system in order to allow for proper investigations for people who are arrested.

He says justice must be fair and timely unlike in the three cases which have taken a year to be handled.