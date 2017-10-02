Cameroon Independence Protest Turns Deadly

Soldiers in Cameroon shot dead at least eight people during independence protests in the English-speaking parts of the country.

Rallies were held on the 56th anniversary of the incorporation of the regions into Cameroon.

The mayor of the town of Kumbo said that five of the dead were prisoners shot after a jail caught fire.

Activists had called for the release of prisoners who had been arrested in a series of protests over the last year.

Cameroon is split between English and French-speaking regions after colonisation by Britain and France following World War One.

The country was unified in 1961 – but English-speakers accuse the Francophone majority of discrimination.