Cancel RTSA Concession With Austria Firm, Kambwili Tells Govt

Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has called for the cancelation of the 17-year nationwide concession contract with the Austria based Kapsch Traffic-Com for the design, installation and operation of systems.

The project with the Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA is expected to be run as a joint venture with Zambia’s Lamise Trading Limited.

Under the project the revenues in the first three years of operation are in the region of 90 million euros to 110 million euro for the project that was effected immediately after the signing of the agreement with the Zambian government officials.

But Mr Kambwili wonders why government can give a 17-year concession for RTSA which he says is a national money spinner.