Chaminuka Lodge Dismisses Over 20 Workers for Protesting

Chaminuka Lodge in Chongwe District has reportedly fired more than twenty workers for participating in a protest recently.

The Workers were demanding improved conditions of service.

Hotel, Catering, Tourism and Allied Workers Union of Zambia President, Michelo Chizyuka says the union has since sent a team to investigate the alleged dismissal of Workers.

Mr. Chizyuka has accused Chaminuka Lodge management of provoking the workers to the point of protesting.