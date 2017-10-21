Chaminuka Lodge Dismisses Over 20 Workers for Protesting

Chaminuka Lodge in Chongwe District has reportedly fired more than twenty workers for participating in a protest recently.
The Workers were demanding improved conditions of service.
Hotel, Catering, Tourism and Allied Workers Union of Zambia President, Michelo Chizyuka says the union has since sent a team to investigate the alleged dismissal of Workers.
Mr. Chizyuka has accused Chaminuka Lodge management of provoking the workers to the point of protesting.
