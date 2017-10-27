‘Cheat’ Landlord Cornered

Police in Lusaka have arrested a Landlord identified as Peter Kashala for allegedly swindling several potential tenants.

Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo says the suspect has been jointly charged with two Real Estate Agents for theft.

Ms. Katongo says police have launched a manhunt for Mr Kashala’s wife believed to be on the run.

Recently Mr. Kashala, through his Agents advertised a house for rent in Libala South and collected rentals from 45 would be tenants.