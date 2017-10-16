Controversial Fire Tenders Look Like Wheelbarrows-Minister Mulusa

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the purchase of the 42 Million United States Dollars worth of fire Tenders, some Ministers from within the Patriotic Front-PF government are also making fun of the state of the machines.

National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa has likened the fire tenders to wheelbarrows.

Mr Mulusa has cited an example of fire tenders purchased by a Football club in Europe at cheaper price but with advanced technology.

The Minister’s statement seemingly vindicates the anger and concerns raised by Zambians over the matter.