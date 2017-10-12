Court Hears How Benos Murdered Reeves

Two crime scene investigation officers have told the Lusaka High Court that murder accused Tshiabu Benos, demonstrated how she killed Auto Force Proprietor Reeves Malambo.

According to Edward Kabwe an officer in charge of the Scenes of Crime Unit, during scene reconstruction Benos narrated that the dispute between the two was on why she did not answer Malambo’s phone calls.

And victor Shamapango has told justice Chawatama that Benos demonstrated how she allegedly stabbed Malambo on camera.

Malambo is alleged to have been stabbed to death by his lover Benos on 29th January 2017.